Virender Sehwag Salutes ‘Supreme Sacrifices’ of Indian Armed Forces, Pays Tribute With Wonderful Message on Twitter

Virender Sehwag paid a heart-warming tribute to the Indian armed forces with a wonderful message on his social media pages. The former Indian opening batsman saluted the ‘supreme sacrifices’ of all the Indian soldiers who their lives on the line to protect the country and its people. Sharing an emotional picture of a bereaved moth crying before the memorial of her son, Sehwag wrote a lovely message on his Twitter page. In the image, the mother, whose son perhaps passed away when on duty with the Indian armed forces, can be seen grieving before her son’s memorial. Virender Sehwag Heaps Praises on ‘Nice Guy’ VVS Laxman, Says ‘You Made Such Wonderful Contribution to Indian Cricket’.

“There Is A Good Reason Why You have Never Got A Bill For The Freedom U Enjoy, Because Someone Has Already Paid For It,” Sehwag wrote on his Twitter page. “Salute The Supreme Sacrifice of all our soldiers of the armed forces,” he captioned the image. The 41-year-old has been quite popular on social media platforms for his wise message and sometimes funny tweets. Virender Sehwag Extends Helping Hand to Migrant Workers, Prepares Meals Alongside Family (See Pics).

Virender Sehwag Salutes Supreme Sacrifices of Armed Forces

"There Is A Good Reason Why You have Never Got A Bill For The Freedom U Enjoy, Because Someone Has Already Paid For It". Salute The Supreme Sacrifice of all our soldiers of the armed forces. pic.twitter.com/MXiOXZqr3M — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 13, 2020

Meanwhile, Sehwag bid adieu to cricket in 2015 and currently serves as a sitting member of the Anti-Doping Appeal Panel of the National Anti-Doping agency under the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports. The right-handed batsman, who is often credited for revolutionising the way an opening batsman played with his destructive and fearless approach in all forms, was in 2017 honoured by the Delhi Cricket Association who named Gate No 2 of the Arun Jaitely Stadium after him.

Sehwag represented India in 104 Test matches, 251 ODIs and 19 T20Is and scored 8586, 8273 and 394 runs respectively in a 16-year-long distinguished career.

