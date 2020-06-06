Virender Sehwag Heaps Praises on ‘Nice Guy’ VVS Laxman, Says ‘You Made Such Wonderful Contribution to Indian Cricket’

VVS Laxman and Virender Sehwag (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Virender Sehwag and VVS Laxman – two of the best batsmen to have played for India – are known to share a great bond. During their playing days, the two legendary batsmen have destroyed many potent bowling line-ups together while seeing them together in the commentary box is also a treat for many cricket fans. Recently, the two stars heaped praises on each other for their immense contribution towards Indian cricket. Laxman recalled how the opener defied all odds with his ‘self-belief and positivity’ and became one of the destructive players while Sehwag called his friend ‘one of the nicest guys’. Virender Sehwag Sends Home-Cooked Food for Migrant Workers, Urges Followers to Donate (See Pics).

On May 30, 2020, Laxman took to his official Twitter account and said that, in the coming days, he will pay tribute to his former teammates who never failed to inspire him. On June 5, he made a post on Sehwag and showered praises on him. “Cocking a snook at those who questioned his pedigree against high-quality fast bowling, @virendersehwag went on to establish himself as one of the most destructive openers in Test history. Viru’s immense self-belief and positivity was as mind-boggling as it was infectious,” wrote the Indian batting great.

Well, the 2011-World Cup winner was certainly overwhelmed when he came across Laxman’s post and recalled his gentle behaviour on the field. “You have been a great friend and made such wonderful contribution to Indian Cricket and are one of the nicest guys, Bhrata,” wrote the former Indian opener.

You have been a great friend and made such wonderful contribution to Indian Cricket and are one of the nicest guys, Bhrata — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 5, 2020

Laxman bid adieu to the game in 2012 but not before scoring 8781 runs in 134 Tests and 2338 runs in 86 ODIs. While Sehwag announced his retirement in 2015 after piling up 8586 runs in 104 Tests and 8273 runs in 251 ODIs respectively.