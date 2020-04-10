Wahab Riaz Requests Waqar Younis to ‘Go Easy’ on Him After Pakistan Bowling Coach Slams Him and Mohammad Amir for ‘Ditching’ National Team

Wahab Riaz (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Days after Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis accused senior cricketers Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Amir of “ditching” the national team when they were needed most, Riaz requested the Pakistan legend to ‘go easy’ on him. Younis had, in a video-conference arranged by the PCB, told the media that Amir and Riaz’s decision to retire abruptly from Test cricket to focus on limited-overs formats had left the national team dry and impacted their performance in Australia. "Just before the Australia series, they ditched us and we had the only choice to pick youngsters," Younis said recalling the series where Pakistan were clean-swept 0-3 by Australia. Easy Money in T20 Leagues Hurting National Interest, Says Waqar Younis.

Later both Younis and Wahab Riaz came together for a live interview session on Instagram where the 34-year-old pacer requested Younis to go easy on him. “My firm belief is that you have got cricket left in you, you just keep working hard and Pakistan always need you. There is no match for experience when it comes to any form of the game. I think you still have the desire that you want to play for Pakistan. If you keep that hunger, it will bring you back,” Younis told Riaz in the live session.

Wahab Riaz then said in his reply that he is trying extremely hard to keep performing for Pakistan “That’s what my motive is and I will keep doing it, but please go easy on me. At times, you get so angry with me when I don’t do good, you don’t even talk to me for a long time,” replied Riaz. But Waqar explained that “I get angry because I have spent time with you since your childhood. I know you are capable but sometimes you don’t do what is required.”

Earlier Riaz had in September last year taken an indefinite break from red-ball cricket to focus on limited-overs format and extend his white-ball career with the national team. His decision came three months after Mohammad Amir had made a similar decision.

And reacting to their retirements from Test cricket, Younis had said: It's not like we have lost a lot, but yes they left us at the wrong time. But anyway, we don't have any grudge against them. I still feel they have a lot to contribute in white-ball cricket and they should carry on playing for Pakistan. But we have got a lot of fast bowlers now.”