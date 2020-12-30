Wasim Jaffer’s meme game is getting stronger with each passing day. This time he targeted team Pakistan for losing their first Test match against Pakistan which was held at the Bay Oval. With this win, New Zealand is now on number one of the ICC Test Rankings points table. This is the first time that the Black Caps are leading the number one position in the longer format. Wasim Jaffer seized this opportunity and trolled Pakistan with a hilarious meme which had the face of an old man. The caption of the snap will make you go ROFL as he wrote, "Supporting Pakistan cricket team isn't stressful at all" says 24-year-old Abdul. #NZvPAK." Mitchell Santner Takes Stunning One-Handed Catch to Dismiss Naseem Shah as New Zealand Beat Pakistan by 101 Runs in 1st Test, Become Top-Ranked Test Team for First Time (Watch Video).

In the next tweet, he used a famous meme from Heera Pheri featuring Paresh Rawal in the funny post where he addresses a group of people as 'mandali'. The meme was used to congratulate the Black Caps who won the game by 101 runs. Fawad Alam and Mohammad Rizwan offered some resistance during the game as they scored 112 and 60 runs respectively. But this did not help Pakistan win the match and they fell short by 112 runs. Now, let's have a look at the post shared by Wasim Jaffer.

"Supporting Pakistan cricket team isn't stressful at all" says 24 year old Abdul. #NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/CBRon9hwfn — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 30, 2020

This is how Jaffer congratulated New Zealand

The Men in Green will play their next Test match against New Zealand on January 3, 2021, at the Hagley in Oval. The team will surely leave no stone unturned to even the series.

