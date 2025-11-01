The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 is in its final dash with India Women and South Africa Women taking on each other in the summit clash of the marquee tournament on November 2. The IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final will be played at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Cricket Stadium in Navi Mumbai, where the reception for all matches have been outstanding, with attendance records being broken again and again. IND-W vs AUS-W, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Jemimah Rodrigues Century Helps India Beat Australia To Reach Final.

Overall, India Women hold an advantage over South Africa Women in WODIs, winning 20, while losing 13, and one ended in a no-result. However, the Proteas Women head into the IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final with a psychological advantage, having beaten the Women in Blue in the group stage encounter. But, amidst all the fanfare around the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, the weather has threatened to play spoilsport several times and succeeded on a few instances. Readers wanting to know the Navi Mumbai weather forecast and pitch conditions at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Cricket Stadium for IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final can scroll below.

Navi Mumbai Weather Updates Live for IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final

The IND-W vs SA-W Women's World Cup 2025 Final will take place on November 2 and will commence at 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) in Navi Mumbai. The weather forecast for the summit clash is not the most promising, with rain predicted in the evening. The conditions will remain cloudy with bursts of sunlight, but the chances of showers will gradually increase throughout the day. VVS Laxman Hails Jemimah Rodrigues’ Mental Strength Amid Anxiety Struggles, Says ‘Champions Win the Inner Battle’ (Watch Video).

Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

So far, despite the rain around, the groundsmen have provided excellent conditions for cricket at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Cricket Stadium. The track has produced high-scoring encounters, with the pitch supporting batters and bowlers on equal parts. The IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final is expected to be yet another run-fest.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 01, 2025 10:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).