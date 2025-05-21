Fans were excited about the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 resuming, however, the weather in the western and southern parts of India have played spoilsport already, and it looks rain will continue to play a role in the remainder of season 18. With one playoff spot and two franchises in contention for securing that single elusive IPL 2025 knockout spot, the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match on May 21 at Mumbai becomes crucial. MI IPL 2025 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios: How Can Mumbai Indians Finish in Top Four on Indian Premier League Points Table?.

Both teams have two matches remaining, with MI needing one win and DC needing to come out victorious in both of their IPL 2025 games. However, the weather in Mumbai for the MI vs DC IPL 2025 match at Wankhede Stadium is not ideal, with the forecast being for thunderstorms and incessant rain.

What Happens If MI vs DC IPL 2025 Match at Wankhede Stadium Is Washed Out Due to Rain in Mumbai?

In case the MI vs DC IPL 2025 match does end in a washout due to rain, both teams will share one point each. MI will go to 15 points, while DC will move to 14. Mumbai and Delhi will remain in the playoffs race even if the MI vs DC IPL 2025 match at Wankhede Stadium is a washout. MI vs DC IPL 2025, Mumbai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium.

What Will Be Playoff Scenarios for Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals if MI vs DC IPL 2025 Match at Wankhede Stadium Is Washed Out?

Interestingly, Punjab Kings, who have already qualified for the playoffs, play an important role for MI and DC in their path to securing a place in the knockouts. Delhi will need to beat PBKS in their last encounter and then hope Punjab Kings beat Mumbai Indians in their last IPL 2025 match.

Mumbai have an easier path, if PBKS defeats DC, MI qualify, while in case DC wins over Punjab, the Mumbai-based franchise will need to beat Shreyas Iyer and Co to reach the next round in IPL 2025.

