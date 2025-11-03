Mumbai, November 3: Australia opener Travis Head will miss the final two T20Is against India, having been released from Australia's T20I squad to play for his state in the fourth round of Shield matches, which begin next Monday, as part of his preparations for the upcoming Ashes. Every member of Australia's first Ashes Test squad might feature in the upcoming Sheffield Shield round. Head will be available to face Tasmania in Hobart next week in what will be his first first-class match since the tour of the West Indies in July. Travis Head Wicket Video: Watch Arshdeep Singh Remove Australia Opener After Suryakumar Yadav Takes Fantastic Catch During IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2025.

According to cricket.com.au, the selectors left the decision on whether to play in the Shield or the final two T20Is against India to Head himself. However, the 31-year-old chose to play alongside Alex Carey for South Australia against Tasmania in Hobart from November 10.

Travis Head is the third member of Australia's T20 squad to prioritise preparation for the five-Test campaign against England after Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc. Hazlewood, who left the T20I series after the second game in Melbourne, and Starc are set to play for New South Wales against Victoria.

Adam Zampa, who is at home awaiting the birth of his second child, could also train with the team while they are nearby. There is an outside chance the leg-spinner might play in either of the final two series matches in Queensland. Meanwhile, India have released Kuldeep Yadav from their T20 squad touring Australia to return home and play for India A in a four-day match against South Africa A that begins on Thursday. Travis Head Completes 3000 Runs For Australia in ODIs, Achieves Feat During IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025 (Watch Video).

In a statement, the BCCI said the move aims to give Kuldeep valuable red-ball game time ahead of the upcoming two-match Test series against South Africa, starting on November 14 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, where he is expected to play a key role.

Kuldeep picked 2-45 in India’s five-wicket loss in the second T20I to Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Washington Sundar replaced him in Sunday’s game at the Bellerive Oval, which India won by five wickets to level the series at 1-1.

