When Sachin Tendulkar Danced and Celebrated Without Caring About Anyone Around Him: Harbhajan Singh Shares Emotional Story About Master Blaster Post India’s 2011 World Cup Win

Sachin Tendulkar and Teammates Celebrate India's 2011 World Cup Win (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The 2011 World Cup win was special in many ways both to the players and to the fans. The joy of seeing the men in blue lift the precious crown of cricketing drama on their own soil matched no joy. Most players in the Indian team that night wept tears of joy as did the fans. Sachin Tendulkar, who was playing his last World Cup and lifted the trophy in his final attempt, has always described the victory as the most emotional moment of his cricket journey. And Harbhajan Singh, who was an instrumental part of that side that beat Sri Lanka by six wickets to lift their first World Cup title after a gap of 28 years, said that after the match most players were emotional and wept without caring about the surroundings. Shane Warne Omits Sachin Tendulkar From His Best IPL XI From 2008-2011, Includes Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli & Others.

Harbhajan, who took the wicket of Tilakaratne Dilshan in the 2011 CWC final, also revealed about how he saw Sachin dance and celebrate India’s victory without caring for anything for the first time. “That day I saw Sachin Tendulkar dancing for the first time, for the first time he didn’t care about people around him and he was enjoying with everyone which I will always remember,” Bhajji said while speaking on Star Sports’ ‘Cricket Connected’ show. Rohit Sharma Reveals ‘Not Getting Picked for 2011 World Cup’ Is Saddest Moment of His Career.

The veteran India off-spinner also revealed how he slept with the World Cup-winning medal throughout the night in his bed. “I remember sleeping with my medal on that night when I woke up, I had the medal on me and it felt great.” The 39-year-old, India’s first Test hat-trick taker and cricket world’s second-highest wicket-taking off-spinner, also opened up on him crying post the World Cup win.

“It (the World Cup win) was something that we dreamed together, it was just coming through and it was an unbelievable feeling,” said Harbhajan, who has taken 269 ODI wickets for India. “I still get those goosebumps when I think about those moments. Lifting the World Cup was really something special and it was probably the first time I cried in front of everyone. That feeling was overwhelming, I didn’t know how to react,” he added.