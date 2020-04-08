Shane Warne Omits Sachin Tendulkar From His Best IPL XI From 2008-2011, Includes Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli & Others

MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Shane Warne (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shane Warne has omitted Sachin Tendulkar from the IPL best XI 2008-2011. So here’s what happened. The Australian legend conducted a live session on social media and he was asked by the fans to pick the best XI team from the period of 2008-2011 where he picked names like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Siddharth Trivedi, Yuvraj Singh and others. He also picked Munaf Patel who was in red hot form back them. Check out the playing XI picked by the Australian legend and he also gave the reason for making his pick. Shane Warne Snubs Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Kuldeep Yadav from His India XI, Picks Sourav Ganguly As All-Time Best Captain.

1. Rohit Sharma: Obviously the Indian opener is a star feature in the list as he was a part of the Deccan Chargers who won the IPL 2009 and also made it to the playoffs in 2010. Sharma was then picked by Mumbai Indians since 2011.

2. Virender Sehwag: The swashbuckling batsman led the Delhi Daredevils in IPL 2008 and remained a vital part of the team. In 2008 and 2009 the team made it to the playoffs.

3. Virat Kohli: RCB might have not won a single title but surely the Indian cricket captain plays a vital role in the Bangalore based franchise.

4. Yuvraj Singh: He led the Kings XI Punjab in 2008 and was quite a good performer with the bat and the ball but then lost touch. Pune Warriors bought him in 2011.

5. Yusuf Pathan: Pathan’s innings against Chennai Super Kings during IPL 2008 cannot be forgotten. He had also scored a century against the Mumbai Indians in 2010. The senior Pathan even shattered the record of Adam Gilchrist who scored the fastest answer.

6. MS Dhoni: Shane Warne might have defeated CSK, but still does not forget how well the former Indian captain led the team.

7. Ravindra Jadeja: After impressing everyone with his skills in the U19 World Cup, he was picked by Kochi Tuskers Kerala in 2011.

8. Harbhajan Singh: He was quite a consistent performer for the Mumbai Indians and was with them until 2017.

9. Zaheer Khan: India’s former pacer Zaheer Khan has been quite a strong performer in the IPL. He played for the Royal Challengers Banglore and the Mumbai Indians from 2008 to 2011.

10. Siddharth Trivedi: He might have had a controversial role in the IPL but still made it to Warne's XI for his kind of bowling. He took 40 wickets from 2008 to 2011.

11. Munaf Patel: He was quite an important member of the team until 2010 for having picked 33 wickets in three seasons under his captaincy.

Did you like Shane Warner’s IPL playing XI? Do let us know your thoughts by posting a comment in the section below. Also, you can contribute the comments section by chalking out your best IPL XI.