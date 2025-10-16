Till now, Cricket has seen Tests, ODIs, T20Is and T10 – and now fans will get to see another format of this sport. Legendary cricketers Matthew Hayden, Harbhajan Singh, Sir Clive Lloyd, and AB de Villiers unveiled a new format alongside organiser Gaurav Bahirvani on Thursday, October 16. The cricket's new format is named "Test Twenty". Fans have seen many global leagues, like the Indian Premier League, the Big Bash League, The Hundred and many more, but no one has heard about this innovation, Test Twenty." In this article, fans and readers can find details about cricket's new format – Test Twenty. Happy Birthday Jacques Kallis! Fans Wish Former South Africa Legend As All-Rounder Turns 50.

What is Test Twenty?

The introduction of Test Twenty is pretty simple. The cricket's new format is a combination of Test and T20I formats. Test Twenty will redefine how young cricketers learn, compete and perform at the highest level. Each match in the Test Twenty will last a single day, while offering fans a well-structured and fast-paced competition. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Here's the List of Teams Who Have Qualified For T20 WC In India and Sri Lanka.

Gaurav Bahirvani said Season One will kick off as early as January 2026, under the title Junior Test Twenty Championship (JTTC). The first season of the Championship will be exclusive for boys aged 13 to 19 years. From season two, the format will open doors for young girls as well. Gaurav Bahirvani also revealed that the first two seasons of the Championship will be held in India.

What Are The Rules and Other Things To Know About Test Twenty?

The matches in the Test Twenty format will be played 80 overs. However, every game will feature two innings of 20 overs per side, with scores carrying forward across innings. Just like in Test cricket, every team will bat twice in the Test Twenty format. Test Twenty format rules will be similar to Tests and T20Is. It is expected that there will be slight changes to suit the upcoming Test Twenty. The results of Test Twenty matches will conclude in a win, a loss, or a draw.

Participating teams can add 16 members to their squad. Each franchise needs to have eight Indians and eight international players in their side. The first edition of the Test Twenty will feature six franchises - three international and three Indian. The Test Twenty format will focus on youth development and will bring a unique blend of traditional and modern cricket rules.

