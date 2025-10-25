Who is Usman Tariq? The bowler's name was included in the Pakistan National Cricket Team squad for the PAK vs SA 2025 T20I series and also the T20I Tri-Series following it. The 27-year-old is yet to make his debut for the Pakistan National Cricket Team and fans might get to see him make his debut for the Green Shirts come October 28, when they clash with the Proteas in the first T20I at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. In this article, we shall take a look at some facts about Usman Tariq who had said that he was inspired by MS Dhoni to return to cricket. Pakistan Squad Announced: Babar Azam, Naseem Shah Return As PCB Name Teams for White-Ball Series.

However, this is not the first time that Usman Tariq has made the news. The Pakistani bowler had grabbed the spotlight for his bowling action, which involves a slight stop before delivering the ball in a slingy manner. He was reported twice for suspect bowling action in the 2024 and 2025 editions of the PSL (Pakistan Super League) tournament. Usman Tariq, who plays for Quetta Gladiators in the PSL, was reported for suspect bowling action on April 13 during a showdown against Lahore Qalandars and he subsequently underwent testing. The PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) subsequently cleared his bowling action and he was allowed to resume playing. However, this isn't just about it. Speaking in an interview, Usman Tariq had explained his action by saying that he had two elbows in one arm. Babar Azam Playfully Finger Taps Sajid Khan's Head Multiple Times As He Celebrates Aiden Markram's Dismissal During PAK vs SA 2nd Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Usman Tariq Says He Has Two Elbows in One Arm

Usman Tariq explains the uniqueness of his bowling action — born with two elbows in one arm, a rare condition that shapes his style. He’s cleared under ICC regulations, proving that uniqueness can still fit within the rules. Respect the grind! Video credit: MYK sports#PSLX pic.twitter.com/EIh7rYxKtS — Humais khan (@Humireacts) April 13, 2025

In the interview with MYK Sports, Usman Tariq had said, “Unique action is wajah se hain kyun ki meri body dimensions jo hai, woh unique hain. Mere jo body frame hain, woh common person ki tarah nahin hain. “I do have two elbows in my arm,” elaborated Tariq. “To yeh natural hain, jis ke wajah se meri do haathon mein bend hain. Woh test hua, aur mera test clear bhi aaya." (I have a unique action because my body dimension is unique. My body frame is not like that of a common person. I do have two elbows in my arm. This is natural and hence, I can bend my arms. I was tested and cleared as well).

Who is Usman Tariq?

#Usman Tariq was born on January 1, 1998

#He used to work in the UAE (United Arab Emirates) as a purchase co-ordinator and was inspired to take up cricket after watching MS Dhoni's biopic

#He made his debut in First Class cricket while playing for Eshaal Associates against the Higher Education Commission in the President's Trophy Grade-I cricket in Pakistan

#Usman Tariq, so far, has played 2 First Class matches where he picked up eight wickets, with his best figures being 5/62

# In 3 List A matches, Usman Tariq has scalped eight wickets and 54 wickets in 36 T20s

#In CPL 2025, Usman Tariq has played 10 matches for Trinbago Knight Riders, where he picked up 20 wickets and helped Nicholas Pooran and co win the title

#In PSL, he has played 10 matches for Quetta Gladiators and picked up seven wickets in two seasons

Usman Tariq is certainly one of the players to watch out for in the PAK vs SA 2025 T20I Series and also the T20I series involving Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe. Pakistan will look to get to winning ways in T20I cricket after suffering a defeat to India in the final of the Asia Cup 2025 on September 28.

