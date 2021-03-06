Sunil Gavaskar is one of the greatest cricketers to ever play the game and on March 06, 1971, that the Mumbai batsman made his Test debut for India against the West Indies, which they won 1-0, one of the significant achievements in the country’s cricketing history. And on the 50th anniversary of Gavaskar’s debut, Dinesh Karthik revealed the connection between his name and the former Indian skipper. Sunil Gavaskar's 50th Anniversary of Test Debut: BCCI Felicitates Former India Skipper For His Contribution to Indian Cricket.

Sunil Gavaskar is an icon of Indian cricket and in the 80s, the star player featured in an advert for a clothing brand named ‘Dinesh Suiting’. In the Ad, Gavaskar could be seen playing baseball with a similar kind of grace he displayed on the batting crease. The commercial attracted many people at that time as using a cricketer to promote a brand wasn’t as common at that time like it is now.

Watch Ad

Dinesh Karthik recently revealed that he was named after the famous brand after Gavaskar featured in an advert for them. The Kolkata Knight Riders cricketer's father, Krishna Kumar, is a huge fan of Sunil Gavaskar, who has scored over 10,000 runs for India in the longest format.

Dinesh Karthik's Tweet

On the 50th anniversary of his Test debut for India, Sunil Gavaskar was felicitated by the BCCI (The Board of Control for Cricket in India) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of the third day of the fourth Test between India and England. Gavaskar is a part of the commentary team for the series.

