Why is Jasprit Bumrah not playing in IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025? Fans might wonder about this after the star pacer's name was absent from India's playing XI for the IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025. The premier fast bowler, needless to say, has been one of the best bowlers for the India National Cricket Team irrespective of the format and it might be surprising that he is not there, playing for the Men in Blue in arguably one of the biggest ODI series of the year, against Australia. Read below to find out the reason why Jasprit Bumrah is not playing in the IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025.

India and Australia, two of world cricket's best teams, will face each other in what promises to be a fascinating showdown in ODI cricket. The 2023 ODI World Cup winners will be crossing swords with the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy winners and the IND vs AUS 2025 clash is set to be an absolute must-watch! The IND vs AUS 2025 ODI series is also an important one as it would witness the return of both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in international cricket after they retired from Test cricket earlier this year.

Why is Jasprit Bumrah Not Playing in IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025? Know Reason

Jasprit Bumrah naturally is among the first names on every teamsheet India play, irrespective of the format and a series as big as IND vs AUS 2025 ODI series, he was expected to play. However, Jasprit Bumrah is not playing in the IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025 as he was rested for the series. The right-arm fast bowler has been playing for the India National Cricket Team right from the IND vs ENG 2025 Test series (Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy) and was also part of the Suryakumar Yadav-led side, which won the Asia Cup 2025 title, beating Pakistan in the final on September 28. Jasprit Bumrah, however, will return to action for Team India in the IND vs AUS 2025 T20I series, which will start on October 29.

