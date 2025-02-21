Looking to win their second-ever ICC Champions Trophy title, South Africa begins their campaign in the ninth edition taking on Afghanistan on February 21. The AFG vs SA CT 2025 match is taking place in Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, which is known for producing batting-friendly tracks, which will give Proteas batters full license to play their shots. South Africa ended up winning the toss in their first-ever CT match against Afghanistan. Afghanistan vs South Africa ICC CT 2025 Toss Report & Playing XI: Temba Bavuma Wins Toss and Decides to Bat First; Kagiso Rabada Makes Return for Proteas, Heinrich Klaasen Out of Starting XI.

South Africa named their strongest XI against Afghanistan, bringing back the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Aiden Markram, David Miller, and Rassie van der Dussen, while leaving out in-form player Heinrich Klaasen, for inexperienced batters like Ryan Rickelton, and Tony de Zorzi, leaving many fans stumped. Klaasen in the last two years, has slammed 351 runs in four ODIs, which South Africa have featured in, making him a threat for any opposition.

Why is Heinrich Klaasen Not Playing Afghanistan vs South Africa ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match?

Klaasen, who is a designated wicketkeeper in South Africa's limited-overs setup, was ruled out of the AFG vs SA CT match due to a left elbow soft tissue injury. The Proteas management as a precautionary measure has ruled the star player of the Afghanistan national cricket team vs South Africa cricket team match.

