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Cricket Cricket Why is MS Dhoni Not Playing in CSK vs GT IPL 2026 Match? Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni remains absent from the starting line-up for CSK vs GT high-stakes Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash against the Gujarat Titans at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium. Know reason here.

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni remains absent from the starting line-up for CSK vs GT high-stakes Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash against the Gujarat Titans at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium. Despite growing anticipation among fans, the 44-year-old veteran continues to sideline himself despite reportedly gaining full fitness. You can find Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans match scorecard here.

Why is MS Dhoni Not Playing in CSK vs GT IPL 2026 Match?

Dhoni was initially ruled out of the first two weeks of the 2026 campaign after sustaining a calf strain during pre-season training. While Dhoni has been seen practising in the nets and travelling with the squad of late, CSK have opted not to play the former captain in the XI.

Sources suggest that the 44-year-old is prioritising the team’s long-term transition, effectively acting as a 'player-mentor' who is unwilling to disrupt the current rhythm of the side, as the player was spotted practising at full intensity in the nets at Chepauk.

Sanju Samson, who joined CSK this season in a high-profile trade, has been in sensational form, recently scoring a century against Mumbai Indians.

With Samson handling the gloves and Ruturaj Gaikwad leading the side with confidence, the tactical necessity for Dhoni to return to the playing field has diminished. It remains to be seen when Dhoni will make his much-awaited return for CSK on-field.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 03:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).