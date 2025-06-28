Zimbabwe National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Matches Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast in India: The Zimbabwe national cricket team will host the current ICC World Test Champions, the South Africa national cricket team, for a two-match Test series. The two-match Test series between both nations will begin on June 28 at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. The ZIM vs SA Test 2025 Series will be hosted at the same venue and will begin at 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The ZIM vs SA Test series won't be part of the new ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle. Dewald Brevis and Lhuan-Dre Pretorius To Make Debut in Tests As South Africa Announce Playing for ZIM vs SA 1st Test 2025.

South Africa is coming into this contest after defeating arch-rivals the Australia national cricket team in the grand finale of the World Test Championship at iconic Lord's. For the two-match Test series, the Proteas have named a new-looking squad. Cricket South Africa has decided to rest its main players to manage their workload. For Zimbabwe, their two-match Test series will be followed by a Tri-Nation series including South Africa and New Zealand.

ZIM vs SA Test Series 2025 Details

Series ZIM vs SA Two-Match Test Series 2025 Date June 28 to July 10 Time 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) for the 1st and 2nd Test Matches Venues Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode app and website for live streaming

How to Watch South Africa vs Zimbabwe Test Series 2025 Live Telecast in India?

Unfortunately, no TV channel has the broadcasting rights for the Zimbabwe vs South Africa two-match Test series 2025 in India. Hence, the ZIM vs SA Test matches will not be live telecast on any TV channels in India. For live streaming, scroll below for all the information. Rassie van der Dussen To Captain South Africa in T20I Tri-Series Against Zimbabwe and New Zealand.

How to Watch South Africa vs Zimbabwe Test Series 2025 Live Streaming in India?

FanCode has the live streaming rights for the Zimbabwe vs South Africa Test 2025 series in India. So, the ZIM vs SA Test matches will live stream online on the FanCode app and website, which might require a match pass to view complete matches.

