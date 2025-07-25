India suffered a pushback in the fourth Test match against England at Old Trafford, Manchester, on Day 2 when Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley stitched a massive opening partnership leaving the Indian bowlers helpless against them. They put up a opening stand of 166 runs as England were looking to leapfrog India's score of 358. The opening partnership made sure England dictated the pace of the game and even after the fall of two wicket wickets, England never seemed troubled. They finished the Day's play on a score of 225/2, with the ball old and two set batters Joe Root and Ollie Pope out on the crease. Most Runs in Test Cricket: From Sachin Tendulkar to Joe Root, A Look at Top 5 Highest Run-Scorers in Longest Format of Game.

Even on Day 3, things didn't change in the first session. Joe Root and Ollie Pope scored comfortably and accumulated crucial runs by playing their shots. On a couple of occasions, there was a few chances but they didn't go to hand and the Indian bowlers couldn't create enough to make an opening. Jasprit Bumrah or Mohammed Siraj, none were able to trouble the England batters and they dominated the first session without losing any wickets and adding more than 100 runs.

Just after the resumption post-lunch break, India got two wickets through Washington Sundar and looked to make the opening big. But when they took the second new ball, Jasprit Bumrah bowled only one over and was absent from the field for some time. Fans, anxious after seeing the development, wanted to know why, they will get the entire information here. Dhruv Jurel Pulls Off Sharp Stumping on Washington Sundar’s Delivery To Dismiss Harry Brook During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Why Jasprit Bumrah Only Bowled One Over With Second New Ball and Was Out of the Field?

Bumrah bowled only one over with the second new ball and didn't continue his spell. He walked off the ground and it was Anshul Kamboj who bowled alongside Mohammed Siraj.

Jasprit Bumrah Limping

There is this video shared by a user on r/cricket (Reddit). The caption that accompanied it stated that Bumrah tripped while coming down the stairs. That is how he hurt is ankle. Even Ravi Shastri mentioned it on comms. #ENGvsIND #Bumrah pic.twitter.com/YD7fgczV0u — Darpan Tikiya (@DarpanTikiya) July 25, 2025

Although it was not known why Bumrah was off the field, when he returned and was fielding, he looked in some trouble with his left ankle. He was feeling his left leg gingerly while fielding in the outfield. Bumrah had to field for some time before he could resume bowling again but it looked like he is not completely fit.

