Mumbai, July 1: Australia's veteran batter Steve Smith has thrown his weight behind struggling Marnus Labuschagne to break his way back into the Australian Test XI after tidying up some aspects of his technique. Labuschagne was dropped for the first Test against the West Indies after an underwhelming show in the World Test Championship final. He was moved up to open against South Africa, but scores of 17 and 22 meant he ended the two-year cycle with an average of 27.82. He failed to reach triple figures in the last 16 of those 53 matches. WI vs AUS 2025: Australia Batter Steve Smith Trains in New York Baseball Cage To Stay Fit for West Indies Test Series.

"He’s actually in a pretty good place. I think I said it after the last game - I thought he batted really well in the World Test Championship Final without going on to make a big score. I thought his movements, the positions he was getting himself into and the way he was in particular clipping the ball through mid-wicket (was great). I think when he's doing that from an off-stump line, I feel like that's when he's in a good place, his balance is good, and his movements are pretty good. So yeah, I thought he was batting well," Smith told SEN Cricket.

"He’s obviously not played the last Test match, and he’s got an opportunity to work on a few things that he probably wants to work on without the pressures of playing in the game as well. At his best, he's as good as anyone in the world and I've no doubt he'll get back there," he said.

Replacing Labuschagne in the top order after the WTC Final was teenager Sam Konstas with Cameron Green batting in the No.3 slot. While both Konstas (3 and 5) and Green (3 and 15) both failed with the bat in Australia’s first Test win in Barbados, Smith is certain both will come good given time in the XI. The second Test against West Indies is scheduled to begin on Thursday at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada. Australia Spinner Nathan Lyon Aims To Win ICC World Test Championship Final in 2027 Before Retirement.

“I think for them it's just about being patient. Cam's done it before in Test cricket, he scored runs, so he's not foreign to that. Maybe batting at number three but I’ve always said it, even when I went up to open the batting, it's just a number.

“Sometimes you feel more comfortable in a certain position, but it's also just a number. You can come in at any time when the ball's new or whatever when you lose a few early wickets. I think we've just got to be patient with them, they're talented players, they've got good skills and I'm sure they'll come good," Smith said.

