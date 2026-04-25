Home

Sports

Cricket Cricket Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Scores Third-Fastest IPL Hundred, Achieves Feat In RR vs SRH Match This performance marks the second time in Sooryavanshi's IPL career that the RR opener has breached the top five for fastest centuries. He currently holds the record for the fastest hundred by an Indian, having scored a 35-ball century last season.

Rajasthan Royals opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made history in the RR vs SRH IPL 2026 match, striking a 36-ball century against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. The 15-year-old’s innings is now officially the third-fastest hundred in Indian Premier League (IPL) history, further cementing his status as the standout performer of the 2026 season. Sooryavanshi's clinical display helped Rajasthan get off a flier, as the young batter also surpassed 1,000 career runs in the T20 format during the course of his knock. You can follow Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match scorecard here.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Achieves Landmark Ton

Climbing the All-Time Ranks

This performance marks the second time in Sooryavanshi's IPL career that the RR opener has breached the top five for fastest centuries. He currently holds the record for the fastest hundred by an Indian, having scored a 35-ball century last season. Today's achievement means the teenager now occupies two of the top three spots on the all-time list, trailing only Chris Gayle’s 30-ball record set in 2013.

Sooryavanshi began his innings with significant intent, hitting four consecutive sixes in the opening over off Praful Hinge. He maintained this momentum throughout the powerplay, reaching a 15-ball half-century, his third such feat this year. Even the return of Sunrisers captain Pat Cummins failed to stem the flow of runs, as the teenager greeted the veteran pacer with a six over square leg on his first delivery.

Despite the early loss of his opening partner, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sooryavanshi found a stable ally in Dhruv Jurel. Together, the pair added 124 runs for the second wicket, effectively dismantling the Hyderabad bowling attack. Sooryavanshi’s century, which included 11 sixes and 7 boundaries, was completed in the 14th over.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Becomes Youngest-Ever To Reach 1000 T20 Runs, Achieves Feat During RR vs SRH IPL 2026.

Top 10 Fastest Centuries in IPL History

Rank Player Balls Team Opposition Year 1 Chris Gayle 30 RCB Pune Warriors India 2013 2 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 35 Rajasthan Royals Gujarat Titans 2025 3 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 36 Rajasthan Royals Sunrisers Hyderabad 2026 4 Yusuf Pathan 37 Rajasthan Royals Mumbai Indians 2010 5 Heinrich Klaasen 37 SRH Kolkata Knight Riders 2025 6 David Miller 38 Kings XI Punjab RCB 2013 7 Travis Head 39 SRH RCB 2024 8 Priyansh Arya 39 Punjab Kings Chennai Super Kings 2025 9 Abhishek Sharma 40 SRH Punjab Kings 2025 10 Will Jacks 41 RCB Gujarat Titans 2024

Beyond the century, the match served as a landmark occasion for Sooryavanshi’s career statistics. At 15 years of age, he became the youngest player in history to reach 1,000 runs in competitive T20 cricket. He reached the milestone in just his 26th innings, a feat that highlights the unprecedented scoring rate he has maintained since his debut.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 08:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).