A match that is set to feature the two Team India greats, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli lock horns against each other, as Mumbai Indians host Royal Challengers Bengaluru next in the Indian Premier League 2025. The MI vs RCB IPL 2025 match is scheduled to be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium and is the 20th overall game of the ongoing IPL. This will be the fifth game for MI and the fourth for RCB in IPL 2025. Both sides have lost their last match in the tournament. Jasprit Bumrah Joins Mumbai Indians Ahead of MI vs RCB IPL 2025 Match.

Hosts Mumbai Indians aren't having it great in IPL 2025. In the four matches they have played so far, they have won only one and lost all three. However, the win was the only time they played in Mumbai, and this could be another chance for them to thrive on home advantage. The MI vs RCB IPL 2025 match will be an opportunity for the Royal Challengers to get back to winning ways too. The side started with a bang, winning their first two games, but have lost the last one they played.

Mumbai Weather Live

The Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 match will be hosted in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Monday, April 7. The weather in Mumbai for the match is expected to be clear, well suited for cricket, with no chances of rain in the forecast. The temperature is expected to be around 30 degrees Celsius during the entire scheduled time of the match. MI vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at Wankhede Stadium is ideally a batting-friendly one, with the red soil making the bounce trustable. The last match at the venue was between MI and KKR, a low scorer, but that was due to KKR's batting collapse. The team that wins the toss would like to chase in this game, as dew will be playing an important factor, hindering spinners from properly gripping the ball in the second innings.

