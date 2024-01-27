Fast-bowler Lauren Bell has withdrawn from the UP Warriorz’s 2024 Women’s Premier League (WPL) squad to prioritise preparing optimally for England Women’s tour to New Zealand, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has clarified. "Having represented the franchise last year, Bell really enjoyed her time with UP Warriorz at the inaugural WPL and wishes them the best in their 2024 campaign," the ECB said in a statement on Friday. IND vs ENG 1st Test 2024: England’s Woes Increase As Jack Leach Suffers From Knee Injury.

Lauren Bell was earlier this year added as an uncapped player to the England squad for the Ashes series in 2023 and was also part of England's T20I and Test tour of India in December. In response, UP Warriorz have named Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu as a replacement for Lauren Bell.

Among the most powerful hitters in the game, Athapaththu has featured in over 120 T20Is for Sri Lanka. Known for her attacking batting and handy off-spin bowling, Chamari is the only Sri Lankan woman to have scored a century in T20Is.

Athapaththu has been signed for her base price of INR 30 lakh, which is also the amount Lauren was signed up for by UP Warriorz ahead of WPL 2023. She was recently named the ICC Women’s ODI Player of the Year, becoming the first female cricketer from Sri Lanka to win an ICC Award. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: ‘IPL Star’ Ayush Badoni Asked to Stay in Hotel After Being Dropped for Delhi vs Uttarakhand Match.

“I am grateful to the UP Warriorz and Capri Sports for choosing to put their faith in me for the upcoming season of the Women’s Premier League. I look forward to giving my best to the team and working closely with head coach Jon Lewis and skipper Alyssa Healy and help my team lift the coveted title. The WPL is a very dynamic tournament, and the UP Warriorz is a strong squad,” said Chamari in a franchise statement.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 27, 2024 11:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).