The first match of the first edition of the Zim Afro T10 League got rescheduled to July 21, 2023, Friday. The first match of the league will see Harare Hurricanes go up against Bulawayo Braves at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. Both the teams have top-class players who turn the tide of the game at any moment. With the action set to take place today fans are going to witness some high-class action. The match will be live telecasted on Sports18 Khel (Hindi) channel. Zim Afro T10 2023: Harare Hurricanes, Bulawayo Braves To Play Tournament Opener on July 20

First, let us see who all are in the two teams, for Bulawayo, they have fine skipper in Sikandar Raza, followed by prolific players in the ranks of Tymal Mills, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ashton Turner, and, Ryan Burl Ben McDermott. Heading into the first game, Bulawayo would want its star players to fire and provide them with a winning start.

On the other hand, Harare Hurricanes is filled with veteran players who are seasoned performers. They have players in the ranks of Robin Uthappa, Eoin Morgan, Irfan Pathan, Evin Lewis, S. Sreesanth, and, Mohammad Nabi. With the presence of veteran performers, winning the first game should not be hard enough.

When Is BUB vs HAH Match of Zim Afro T10 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue?

In the first match of the Zim Afro T10 2023, Harare Hurricanes lock horns with Bulawayo Braves on Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Harare Sports Club and the match begins at 6:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of BUB vs HAH Match of Zim Afro T10?

Viacom18 is the official broadcaster of Zim Afro T10 in India. Therefore, the fans in India can tune in to Sports18 Khel (Hindi) channel to watch the live telecast of the game between Harare Hurricanes and Bulawayo Braves.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of BUB vs HAH Match of Zim Afro T10?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 will live stream all the games of Zim Afro T10. So, cricket fanatics in India can enjoy the BUB vs HAH Match on the JioCinema app or website for free.

