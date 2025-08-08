Having missed a ton in the first match, New Zealand opener Devon Conway managed to slam his fifth Test hundred in the ongoing ZIM vs NZ 2nd Test 2025 at Bulawayo. Conway, who resumed his innings on 79 on Day 2, reached his fifth Test century in 143 balls, which included 10 fours. This is Conway's first Test hundred in Africa, and his third away from home. Thanks to Conway's fifth Test hundred, New Zealand have already gained a 99-run lead over Zimbabwe, having bowled the homeside for 125 on Day 1 of ZIM vs NZ 2nd Test 2025. Brendan Taylor Returns in International Cricket; Fans React As Wicketkeeper-Batsman is Back in Action After Four Years As Zimbabwe Include Him in Playing XI for ZIM vs NZ 2nd Test 2025.

Devon Conway Slams Fifth Test Ton

100 for Devon Conway. Great innings — larry kwirirayi ✍📔 (@kwirirayi) August 8, 2025

