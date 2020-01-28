ZIM vs SL 2nd Test Match 2020 Day 2 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka on TV & Cricket Score Updates in India

Sean Williams Celebrates His Century (Photo Credits: Twitter/@OfficialSLC)

Zimbabwe will hope to repeat its Day 1 success when play resumes on Day 2 of the in the 2nd ZIM vs SL Test at Harare. A century from skipper Sean Williams, half-centuries from Brendan Taylor and Sikandar Raza and a 159-run stand between Williams and Raza for the fifth wicket helped Zimbabwe cross the 300-run mark on the opening day of the 2nd Test match. They ended Day 1 on 352/6 with Regis Chakabva and Tinotenda Mutombodzi were at the crease when play closed on Day 1 of the ZIM vs SL 2nd Test match. Meanwhile, for the live telecast, online streaming, ball-by-ball commentary and live score updates of Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Day 2 of 2nd Test match, please scroll down. Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score 2nd Test Match.

Williams second Test hundred, however, couldn’t overshadow the hard work put by the Zimbabwe middle-order after slipping into 133/4 at one stage. Taylor’s half-century and his 65-run partnership with Kevin Kasuza (38) somehow resurrected the hopes both of their dismissal in quick succession left Zimbabwe tottering again. Williams and Raza then anchored ship, taking Zimbabwe past the 300-run mark – the latter even bringing up his 2nd ODI century. Raza too was on course for a 2nd Test hundred but was dismissed on 72 attempting a shot too many. Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Match Live Scorecard.

When to Watch of Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Match 2019, Day 2: Know Schedule, Date, Time & Venue Details

Day 2 of the Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match will be played on January 28, 2020 (Tuesday) and is scheduled to start at 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 10:00 local time. Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match is being played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.

How to Watch Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Match 2019 2019, Day 2: TV Channel and Broadcast Details

Unfortunately, Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match Day 2 will not be live telecast in India as are there are no official broadcasters available for Sri Lanka tour of Zimbabwe 2020 in India. Fans can, however, follow YouTube to catch glimpses of the ZIM vs SL 2nd Test match Day 2.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Match 2019, Day 2 Match online

Since there are no official broadcasters available for the Sri Lanka Tour of Zimbabwe, there will also be no live streaming available for the Day 2 of the 2nd Test match between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka on mainstream platforms. But fans can follow the ZIM vs SL 2nd Test match live on FanCode app and its official website. Meanwhile, viewers can also follow LatestLY for the live score updates and ball-by-ball commentary details of Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match Day 2.

Despite taking six Zimbabwe wickets on Day 1 of the 2nd Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Test match, the visitors endured a difficult day on the field and will hope to quickly bundle the hosts early on Day 2 and bounce back. Sri Lanka have already taken an unassailable 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series.