Dilip Tirkey is a former professional Indian field hockey player, politician, and sports administrator. Dilip played as a full-back for the Indian hockey team and was widely known as “The Wall of Indian Hockey”. He is the first and the only player who has played more than 400 matches for India. He has represented India in three Olympic Games and also led the side in the 2004 Summer Olympics at Athens. The India team also claimed gold in the 2003 Afro-Asian games under his captaincy. Jhulan Goswami Birthday Special: Quick Facts About the Former India Woman Bowler As She Turns 40.

He was born in Odisha, India, on November 25, 1977, and went to become the first-ever Tribal to be honoured with a Padma Shri Award.. In September 2022 he was elected unopposed for the position of president of Hockey India and became the first-ever international hockey player to become President of Hockey India. The Hockey legend and the President of Hockey India is celebrating his 45 birthday on November 25, 2022, so let’s take a look at some quick facts about him.

# Dilip Tirkey is the first-ever Tribal to get Padma Shri.

# He has won the Asia Cup twice, in 2003 in Kuala Lumpur and in 2007 Chennai.

# Dilip is the only player who has played in more than 400 international games, becoming the highest-capped Indian with 412 matches.

# He has represented India in three Olympic Games and also led the Blues in the 2004 Summer Olympics.

# In 1996 he received Eklavya Award from the Government of Karnataka for outstanding performance in sport.

# Dilip was also bestowed with Arjun Award by the Indian government in 2002.

# Twice in 2006 and 2007, he was selected for the World All-Star team and was the only Indian player in the 2007 World All-Star team.

# In 2009, the hockey stadium at NIT Rourkela was renamed after him as Dilip Tirkey Hockey Stadium.

# On September 23, 2022, Dilip became the first ever international hockey player to become President of Hockey India.

After putting down the stick he became a parliament member and joined the Rajya Sabha representing the Biju Janta Dal party. There he devoted himself for the development of Odisha and its Tourism. Later in 2018, he departed from the party and became the Chairman of the Odisha Hockey Council, making Odisha the hub of hockey

