Dutee Chand has missed out on a spot in the semi-finals in Women's 100 Meter Heat 5, She finished seventh out of eight athletes.

News Flash: Dutee Chand finished 7th (out of 8 athletes) in her Heat clocking 11.54s. Her PB: 11.17s OUT of contention for Semis spot. #Tokyo2020 #Tokyo2020withIndia_AllSports pic.twitter.com/gQSnLf99yw — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 30, 2021

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 30, 2021 09:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).