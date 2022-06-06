Bengaluru, June 6 : Bengaluru born 25-year-old Akhil Rabindra ended his round two of the European GT4 Series with a P5 & P7 finish at Circuit Paul Ricard in Paris. Akhil, representing Racing Spirit of Leman, based his Top 10 finishing Round 1 & 2 is now placed third in the overall drivers' standings in the silver category with a total of 46 points to his kitty while Racing Spirit of Leman is leading the overall team standings with a total of 81 points. Khelo India Youth Games 2021 Medal Tally: Haryana Occupies Top Spot, Maharashtra, Manipur and Punjab in Top Five.

Akhil, driving the Aston Martin Vantage GT4, began his campaign for the weekend on a positive note as he along with his team mate T Canning had a P2 & P7 finish in qualifications 1 & 2 in the Silver Category. With a total time of 1:01:37.686 from 25 laps, Akhil and his team mate finished P5 in Race 1. Race 2 saw the duo finish P7 in the SILVER category taking a total time of 1:02:38.381 from 27 laps. India At 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: Squad, Schedule, Live Streaming Details and Other Things You Need To Know.

"It was a tough day for us today, but we gave our best and I think while we aren't happy with our results today but I am happy that the car is responding well and that gives me a lot of confidence for around 3 at Misano next month," said Akhil Rabindra after the race. Both the races at the Circuit Paul Ricard were won by ProSport Racing duo of M Ortmann and H Sasse. Akhil now will be seen in action during Round 3 of the European GT4 Championship at Misano, Italy from 1-3 July 2022.

