The Khelo India Youth Games in up and running with some top athletes from different states across the country participating to win top honours. Haryana, at the moment, are leading the medal tally with a haul of 31 medals--which includes 10 gold, eight silver and 13 bronze. Maharashtra is second with 21 medals with Manipur, Punjab and Tamil Nadu completing the top five. Meanwhile, take a look at the medal tally in this competition. Khelo India Youth Games 2021: Home Minister Amit Shah To Inaugurate the Fourth Edition of Games

The multi-sport competition, which started on June 4 and will continue till June 13, would see young athletes from all over the country come together to give their best on a common platform where they would be able to attract national attention. This is part of the Indian government's initiative of promoting the country's youth to pursue sports, effectively increasing the country's talent pool whenever it comes to getting selected into international competitions.

Khelo India Youth Games 2021 Medal Tally

Rank State Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Haryana 10 8 13 31 2 Maharashtra 9 5 7 21 3 Manipur 6 1 0 7 4 Punjab 5 2 4 11 5 Tamil Nadu 2 4 1 7

This is the third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games, which is being held in Panchkula, Haryana. It was not held last year due to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. The first edition was held in Pune while the second and last one was in Guwahati, Assam.

