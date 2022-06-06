India will be aiming to book their place at the AFC Asian Cup 2023 as they participate in the qualifiers of the competition. The Blue Tiers will be among 24 teams fighting for the final 11 spots of the tournament scheduled to take place next year. So before India begin their Asian Cup Qualifying campaign, we bring you the squad, schedule and everything you need to know. AFC Seek New Host for Asian Cup 2023 a Week Before Start of Final Qualification Round.

India have qualified for four Asian Cups since the tournament's inception in 1956 and will be aiming to book their place for a second consecutive edition when they begin the qualification campaign. A runners-up finish in 1964 is the team's best outing in the competition as the Blue Tigers were knocked out from the group stage last year.

India Squad For 2023 AFC Asian Cup 3rd Round Qualifiers

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Laxmikanth Kattimani, Amrinder Singh.

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Akash Mishra, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Roshan Singh, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhashish Bose, Pritam Kotal.

Midfielders: Jeakson Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, Deepak Tangri, Udanta Singh, Yasir Mohammad, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Wangjam, Ashique Kuruniyan, Liston Colaco.

Forwards: Ishan Pandita, Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh

India's Group At 2023 AFC Asian Cup 3rd Round Qualifiers

Group D Afghanistan Cambodia Hong Kong India

India's Schedule For 2023 AFC Asian Cup 3rd Round Qualifiers

Date Fixture Time (IST) June 08 India vs Cambodia 08:30 PM June 11 India vs Afghanistan 08:30 PM June 14 India vs Hong Kong 08:30 PM

2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualification Scenario

The top team from each of the six groups will qualify for the main draw of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup. Meanwhile, the five best second-placed teams will join the group winners

2023 AFC Asian Cup Live Streaming Details

Star Network is the official broadcaster of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup in India. Star Sports channels will telecast the matches for fans in India while Disney+ Hotstar will provide the live streaming.

