As the Taliban took over Afghanistan there is chaos in the country as the people fear for their lives. Here was yet another heartbreaking instance where a national footballer named Zaki Anwari died after he fell off from the C-17 US Military plane in Kabul. Like many others trying to flee from Afghanistan Zaki was also in the bid to leave the country like many others. There were pictures and videos of the people making an attempt to leave the country after the Taliban took over the reins of the country. His death was also confirmed by the official page of the Afghanistan National football team. Afghanistan Independence Day 2021: Rashid Khan Extends Independence Day Wishes to Fellow Afghanis, Hopes for a Peaceful & Developed Nation.

Even the Sports Directorate reportedly confirmed the news of Zaki Nawari's death. As per a report by France 24, Anwari was also among the ones trying to flee Afghanistan and got on the C-17 plane which was taking off from the Kabul International airport. The report further stated that Zaki's remains were found near the landing wheel of the plane. "You're the painter of your life. Don't give the paintbrush to anyone else," Anwari had said in his last Facebook post.

New videos of women crying out for help also emerged on social media. The women helplessly cried and were heard saying, "Help us, the Taliban are coming.” Rashid Khan on Afghanistan's Independence day also took to social media to wish his fellow Afghanistani citizens. He also hoped for a better future for the citizens of the country.

