Paris, April 22 (IANS): Kylian Mbappe scored a brace as Paris Saint-Germain defeated bottom side Angers 2-1 to move another step towards a record 11th French top-flight title. The defending champions sit atop the standings with 75 points after 32 games, 11 ahead of second-placed Marseille who have one game in hand and will travel to Lyon on Sunday, reports Xinhua. Lionel Messi Produces Stunning Assist To Set Up Kylian Mbappe From His Own Half During PSG’s 2–1 Win Over Angers in Ligue 1 2022–23 (Watch Video).

Mbappe put PSG in front in the ninth minute, bundling Juan Bernat's cross over the line. The French international added another before the break, latching on to a Messi through ball before rounding Paul Bernardoni and finishing into an empty net.

The 24-year-old, who had won the league golden boot in the past four seasons, is leading the scorers' list again with 22 goals.

Despite everything going well for PSG in the first half, the underdog Angers pushed hard and even terrified Christophe Galtier's team in the second as Sada Thioub managed to pull one back for the hosts in the 89th minute.

"As much as we were serious and clinical in the first half, like Lens last week, we took our foot off the pedal completely in the second half," Galtier commented after the unconvincing win.

The capital team downed Lens 3-1 last week, ramping up their grip on the leading place of the table. But the performance couldn't satisfy the head coach, maybe as well as their supporters. Erling Haaland Goes Past Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Becomes Youngest Player to Score 35 Goals in UEFA Champions League.

"We have to show another face. We have a problem with consistency in matches," Galtier added. "Nothing is done yet. It's a long season, but we must insist that the team must be more consistent."

