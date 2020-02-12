Antoine Griezmann Believes Lionel Messi is Jealous of Him, Former Atletico Madrid Player Reportedly Blames Six-Time Ballon d’Or Winner for His Poor Performance

Antoine Griezmann (Photo Credits: Getty)

The tiff between Lionel Messi and Antoine Greizmann is not yet over. Ever since the former Atletico Madrid player has shifted to Barcelona, Messi and Greizmann have reportedly not been cordial with each other. Now here’s another shocking piece of a report that would shock the fans of tea Barcelona. As per reports, Greizmann has blamed the six-time Ballon d’Or winner for his poor performance at Barcelona. He has reportedly told people close to him that Messi is jealous of him because he became the World Champion in 2018. Lionel Messi Reportedly Upset with Barcelona for Signing Antoine Griezmann, Wants to Replace Him With Napoli’s Lorenzo Insigne.

The news will make the Barcelona fans nervous especially because their team has only three fit players to play in the attacking-third after injuries to Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembélé. Greizmann has denied the story and said, “The comments which he supposedly said have never been said, not even to those closest to him." Greizmann joined the team in 2019 for a reported sum of €120 million. Back then there were rumours that Messi did not want the team to buy Greizmann especially because Neymar was available in the transfer market.

Not very long ago, Messi also turned the speculations of him not wanting Greizmann to be a part of Barcelona. "Obviously it is a lie that I did not want Griezmann. Last year, I said he was one of the best and the best are always welcome. I also wanted Neymar to come for the same reason, because he is different—one of the best, and to have him here would have been important for our goals,” he had said.