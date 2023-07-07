Real Madrid have completed the signing of Arda Guler and they have reportedly paid €20 million to pen a six-year deal with the Turkish prodigy. The 18-year-old forward was phenomenal in the Turkish Cup and played a crucial role in Fenerbahçe SK's title triumph. He was adjudged Man of the Match in the summit clash. Now, Guler will look to show his class in La Liga in the seasons to come. Real Madrid Coach Carlo Ancelotti to Be in Charge of Brazil at Copa America 2024 Says Confederation Chairman Ednaldo Rodrigues

