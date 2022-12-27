Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2022 triumph is yet to sink in for many fans across the world, especially those in the South American country and in the midst of this, the official Twitter account of the Argentine Football Association shared a heartwarming video. In the emotional video, a kid is seen unboxing a Christmas gift from which, he takes out the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy. He is seen taking it out and kissing it, while saying, "Thank you Papa Lionel." It is to be mentioned here that in Argentina, Santa Claus is referred to as Papa Noel and in this case, the child is thanking Santa, who is Messi in this case, for the gift of the World Cup title to all the people of his country. One Week Ago Argentina Became World Champions! Fans Reminisce When Lionel Messi and Co Won FIFA World Cup 2022 Title.

Watch the Heartwarming Video Here:

¡Gracias Papá Lionel! 🎅 El regalo más preciado ya está en casa 🏆 ¡Felicidades para todo el pueblo argentino! 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/lobbHa1hNR — 🇦🇷 Selección Argentina ⭐⭐⭐ (@Argentina) December 24, 2022

