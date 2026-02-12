Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Premier League 2025-26 leaders Arsenal make the short trip to the Gtech Community Stadium to face high-flying Brentford, with the Gunners aiming to protect their six-point lead at the top of the table. Mikel Arteta's side enters the fixture on the back of a four-match winning streak, but they face a resilient Brentford squad that has recently secured impressive away victories against Aston Villa and Newcastle United. With Manchester City maintaining pressure in the title race, tonight’s London derby serves as a critical junction for both the championship battle and the Bees' unexpected push for European qualification. EPL 2025–26: Thomas Frank to Ruben Amorim, List of English Premier League Managers Sacked in the Ongoing Season.

Brentford vs Arsenal Kick-Off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on Friday, February 13 (IST).

Venue: Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford.

Time: 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch Brentford vs Arsenal Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Premier League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: JioHotstar will provide live streaming of Premier League 2025–26 matches, with Star Sports Network being the official broadcast partner. Fans can watch the Brentford vs Arsenal match live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Telecast: The Star Sports Network is expected to broadcast the match on its Star Sports Select TV channels, subject to scheduling. Scotland Announces Extra Bank Holiday To Mark Nation's FIFA World Cup Return.

Brentford vs Arsenal Team News

Mikel Arteta faces a selection dilemma as several key players remain sidelined. Star winger Bukayo Saka is expected to miss out again with a hip injury, while captain Martin Odegaard remains a significant doubt following a muscle strain. The Gunners will also be without Mikel Merino, who is recovering from foot surgery, and Leandro Trossard, who picked up a knock in the recent victory over Sunderland.

Brentford manager Keith Andrews is also dealing with a depleted squad. The Bees are without Kevin Schade due to suspension, while Reiss Nelson is ineligible to play against his parent club. Long-term absentees include Fábio Carvalho and Antoni Milambo, both of whom are recovering from ACL injuries. However, in-form striker Igor Thiago is expected to lead the line as he searches for his 10th home goal of the season.

