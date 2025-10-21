UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: English Premier League leaders Arsenal are at home to Atletico Madrid in a high-octane clash in the UEFA Champions League. The Gunners have won both their games in Europe so far, which came against Athletic Club and Olympiacos. But with all due respect to these clubs, this is the first real test for Mikel Arteta and his men in the continental showdown. Spanish side Atletico Madrid have been inconsistent, but on their day, they can put any club to the sword, as we saw against Real Madrid in the league. Arsenal versus Atletico Madrid will be telecast on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 12:30 AM IST. Arsenal 2–0 West Ham, Premier League 2025–26: Declan Rice Scores, Bukayo Saka Completes 100 Goal Contributions As Gunners Move to Top of EPL Points Table.

Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz, Noni Madueke, and Martin Odegaard continue to miss out for Arsenal, but there are no new injury absentees. Viktor Gyokeres will lead the attack for the hosts with the support of Leandro Trossard and Bukayo Saka from the wings. Martin Zubimendi will break the opposition passing lines in midfield, allowing Decan Rice to push forward and support with the attacking play.

Nico Gonzalez is out with a head injury for Atletico Madrid and joins Ilias Kostis and Johnny Cardoso on the treatment table. Robin Le Normand, Jose Maria Gimenez, and David Hancko will be part of the back three for the visitors. Pablo Barrios, Koke, and Conor Gallagher bring energy to a dynamic midfield unit. Julian Alvarez will shoulder the goal-scoring opportunity for the team. Billy Vigar Dies: Former Arsenal Striker Aged 21 Passes Away After Being Induced in Coma Due to Brain Injury.

Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Match Details

Match Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid Date Wednesday, October 22 Time 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Emirates Stadium, London Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 2 (Live Telecast), Sony Liv (Live Streaming)

When is Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Arsenal will take on Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 on Wednesday, October 22. The Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid UCL 2025-26 match will be played at the Emirates Stadium, London and it will start at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2025–26 season. Fans in India can watch Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. For the Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid online viewing option, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. It will be an end-to-end contest with plenty of chances created by both clubs. Expect Arsenal to come out on top by a 2-1 margin.

