Arsenal decimated Real Madrid in their Champions League quarter-final first leg tie at home and with the return fixture on the horizon, coach Mikel Arteta could rotate his squad when they take on Brentford at home in the league this evening. The Gunners are second in the points table with 62 points from 31 matches played, eleven short of league leaders Liverpool. It is becoming evident that they would not catch the Reds in the league and hence the team could prioritise on their European journey. Opponents Brentford are 12th and have just one win to show for in their last five matches, depicting the team lacks momentum. Mohamed Salah Signs New Deal With Liverpool FC, Expresses Hope of Representing Iconic Club for 10 Years (Watch Video).

Ben White and Oleksandr Zinchenko will likely feature in the backline for Arsenal, allowing breather for Jurrien Timber. Leandro Trossard and Raheem Sterling will be part of the front three for Arsenal. Ethan Nwaneri will also be inducted into the team as part of the front three. Jorginho as the central defensive midfield will look to break down the passing lines for Brentford. Declan Rice and Thomas Partey will be on the bench.

Rico Henry is easing his way back into the Brentford team after a lengthy injury absence and as such might not play a part here. Yoane Wissa will lead the attack with Mikkel Damsgaard as the playmaker behind him. Kevin Schade and Bryan Mbeumo will look to create chances out from out wide.

When is Arsenal vs Brentford, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Arsenal will square off against Brentford in Premier League 2024-25 on Saturday, April 12. The Arsenal vs Brentford match is set to be played at the Emirates Stadium in London and has a scheduled start time of at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). 'Don't Know Anybody in Europe Who Watches Cricket...' Manchester City Footballer Kevin De Bruyne Makes Massive Remark, Fans React (Watch Video.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Brentford, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

The official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches is the Star Sports Network which will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Arsenal vs Brentford live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For Arsenal vs Brentford online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Arsenal vs Brentford, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

With Star Sports being the official broadcaster, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of the Premier League 2024-25 in India. Fans can watch the Arsenal vs Brentford live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website. Arsenal have a quality squad and they should secure a routine 1-0 win here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2025 06:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).