After a draw against Southampton last week, Arsenal will aim to bounce back and reclaim the top spot on the Premier League points table when they face Nottingham Forest. The Gunners were replaced by Manchester City at the top of the table after Kevin de Bruyne’s goal helped the defending champions beat Leicester City. Mikel Arteta’s men suffered a 2-0 defeat to PSV Eindhoven—their second loss in all competitions this season so far and they would aim to get their form and momentum back. Liverpool 1-2 Leeds United, Premier League 2022-23: Late Goal Seals Famous Win for Jesse Marsch's Side (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

Arteta’s men would also have to deal with some setbacks in form of injuries, missing Marquinhos and defender Gabriel. Oleksandr Zinchenko and Emile Smith-Rowe are also on the injury list. Nottingham Forest find themselves at the opposite end of the points table as Arsenal as they are at rock bottom with just four points. But a win over Liverpool in their last match is sure to give them a lot of confidence going into this match.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League 2022-23

The Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2022-23 will be played at Emirates Stadium. The game will be held on October 30, 2022 (Sunday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League 2022-23

Fans in India can watch the Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2022-23 in India.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League 2022-23

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest match. The Gunners have been in good form this season and despite a slump in form of late, they are expected to win this match.

