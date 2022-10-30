Liverpool suffer back-to-back losses in the Premier League as they lose 2-1 to Leeds United at Anfield. Cyrsencio Summerville's goal in the final minutes saw Jesse Marsch's side secure their first win in five games. The Reds are eight points off the top four.

Liverpool vs Leeds United Highlights

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)