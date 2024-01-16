Roma has parted ways with manager Jose Mourinho following a string of disappointing results in Serie A. The decision comes after the club's 3-1 defeat to AC Milan on Sunday, leaving them in ninth place in the league and without a win in their last three matches. Despite Mourinho securing the Europa Conference League title in 2022, this season has been challenging for Roma, prompting the decision to part with the Portuguese manager. Serie A 2023–24: Three Goals in First 15 Minutes Take Atalanta to Commanding Win Over Frosinone.

Roma owners Dan and Ryan Friedkin expressed gratitude to Mourinho for his passion and efforts during his tenure at the club. According to Sportitalia former Roma captain Daniele De Rossi, currently in charge of SPAL, is reportedly the frontrunner to take over, with talks scheduled for Tuesday.

AS Roma Official Post

L’AS Roma annuncia che José Mourinho e i suoi collaboratori tecnici lasceranno il Club con effetto immediato. Ulteriori aggiornamenti riguardo la nuova guida tecnica della Prima Squadra saranno comunicati a breve. 📄 https://t.co/04lO7mZhSn#ASRoma pic.twitter.com/mdUQLupmAy — AS Roma (@OfficialASRoma) January 16, 2024

Mourinho, whose contract was set to expire at the end of the season, faced speculation about a potential extension until last month. His return from a touchline ban for Saturday's game with Hellas Verona was anticipated, following a one-match suspension after receiving a red card during the Coppa Italia derby win over Lazio.

Appointed as Roma's head coach in May 2021, Mourinho led the club to sixth-place finishes in the previous two seasons. However, the current campaign has been marked by inconsistent form and key player absences due to injuries, including Tammy Abraham and Chris Smalling. Everton Facing Further Punishment for Breaking Premier League Financial Rules; Nottingham Forest Also in FFP Breach.

The departure of Mourinho, who has managed top clubs like Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Manchester United, signals a new chapter for Roma as they seek stability and success in Serie A.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 16, 2024 04:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).