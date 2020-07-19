AS Roma vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: AS Roma will host Inter Milan in the latest round of Serie A 2019-20 fixtures. The match will be played at the San Siro Stadium on July 19, 2020 (late Sunday night). Both teams have very different objectives for the season and win tonight will aid them in achieving them. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of AS Roma vs Inter Milan in Serie A 2019-20, can scroll down below. AC Milan 5-1 Bologna, Serie A 2019-20 Match Result.

Inter Milan have been inconsistent since football’s restart but so have been the other teams in the top four. Due to this, Antonio Conte’s men are back in the title race and a win tonight will see them go within four points of leaders Juventus. They have won their last two games and will be looking to make it three in a row.

Meanwhile, Roma have Napoli and AC Milan on their back and the capital side will look to pull away from them with a win tonight. They are fifth in the team standings bit with just three points separating them and seventh place, any slip up could prove to be costly in the race for Europa League qualification.

When is AS Roma vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

AS Roma vs Inter Milan clash in Serie A 2019-20 will be played at the San Siro Stadium on July 20, 2020 (Monday). The game has a scheduled time of 01:15 am IST.

Where to Watch AS Roma vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match on TV?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Serie A 2019-20 in India. So fans can tune into Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2 HD or Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD channels to catch the live action of AS Roma vs Inter Milan.

How to Get Free Live Streaming Online of AS Roma vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match?

Serie A 2019-20 can be online on OTT platforms such as SonyLiv, which the official streaming partner of Sony Sports Network. So fans can log onto SonyLiv App or website to catch the live streaming of AS Roma vs Inter Milan.

