Barcelona were handed a shock defeat by Granada in La Liga 2020-21 denting their aspirations of lifting the title. The loss also snatched away Barcelona’s opportunity of returning to the top of the points table for the first time since last June. With Real Madrid held to a goalless draw at home and Atletico losing to Athletic Bilbao, Barcelona were presented wig a chance to beat Granada at home leapfrog both to the top that will make the favourites for the league title with five matches remaining. Lionel Messi put Ronald Koeman’s side ahead in the 23rd minute but Granada roared with two second-half goals and won the game. Barcelona 1–2 Granada, La Liga 2020–21 Match Result: Jorge Molina’s Winner Stuns Barca at Camp Nou.

Messi fired Barca ahead after beating Granada goalkeeper Aaron Escandell at the far post after Antoine Griezmann had played him through on goal with a clever turn. The Argentine then had a glorious chance to double the lead right before half-time but his shot was wonderfully saved by the Granada goalkeeper. Barcelona went into the break leading 1-0. Cristiano Ronaldo Rape Accuser Kathryn Mayorga Claims Rs 579 Crore in Damages: Report.

Granada drew level at the hour mark when Darwin Machis pounced on a deflected ball and smashed it past Marc-Andre ter Stegen. Soon after Barcelona conceded, their coach Ronald Koeman was shown a straight red card for speaking to the match officials in an aggressive manner. Koeman had to watch the match from the stands.

Jorge Molina then scored the winner 11 minutes before the final whistle. Molina scored with a header from Luis Suarez’s cross to leave Barcelona trailing at the death. The Blaugrana side tried but failed to score the equaliser.

Barcelona vs Granada Goal Video Highlights

The defeat leaves Barcelona on 71 points after 33 matches, two behind leaders Atletico Madrid, who have 73 points from the same number of games and level on points with Real. Koeman, who saw a red is now set to miss the clash against Valencia and Atletico Madrid.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2021 09:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).