Barcelona produced a remarkable turnaround to overturn a 2-0 deficit and beat Sevilla 3-2 on aggregate and advance to the Copa del Rey 2020-21 final for a record 42nd time. Having lost the first leg 2-0 at Sevilla, Barcelona needed to score at least twice without conceding any to force extra-time. They did exactly that before Martin Brathwaite scored with a diving header in the opening five minutes of extra-time to seal the tie for the record 30-time Copa del Rey champions. Barcelona will play the winner between Athletic Bilbao and Levante in the final. Mikel Arteta Plays Down Barcelona Speculation; Says ‘Fully Focused on Managing Arsenal’.

Ousmane Dembele put Barcelona ahead as early as the 12th minute through a spectacular strike from outside the box. Dembele, who also opened the scoring in the 2-0 win over Sevilla in La Liga in the weekend, made most of the space afforded to him to score the first goal early and set the pace for his side. Ronald Koeman’s side nearly doubled the lead in the 67th minute when Jordi Alba struck the post from an outrageous jumping volley. Barcelona Issue Official Statement After Catalan Police Raid Club's Headquarters.

But Sevilla had the best chance to put the game to bed five minutes later after Lucas Ocampos won a penalty. Young Oscar Mingueza crashed into the Argentinian attacker trying to stop a counter-attack and conceded a spot-kick. But Ocampos fluffed his lines with a weak attempt towards the right corner of Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who went down early and guessed right.

Barcelona vs Sevilla, Copa del Rey Semi-Final Goal Video Highlights

To add to their woes, midfielder Fernando was shown a second yellow in the second minute of added time after he pulled back Francisco Trincao at the edge of the box. Lionel Messi’s free-kick was then deflected for a corner. And from the resulting cross, Gerard Pique headed home to put Barcelona 2-0 ahead and level on aggregate.

Barcelona took the game to extra-time and dominated the match playing with an extra man. But they didn’t have to wait longer for the winner and it came just five minutes into the extra-time when Brathwaite read Jordi Alba’s cross and scored the winner with a diving header. The ball sneaked into the net underneath Sevilla goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik’s legs to settle the result.

