Barcelona has announced their 29-member squad for Champions League 2020-21 and the team Santiago Ramos Mingo has been excluded from the team. Ronald Koeman has had 24 members in the Barcelona in the A squad and five of them in B. The B team players comprise a list of goalkeepers Inaki Pena and Arnau Tenas, defender Oscar Mingueza, midfielder Ilaix Moriba and winger Konrad de la Fuente. The team will play against Getafe and then Ferencvaros on October 18 and then on October 21, 2020. Then we would have the El Classico which will happen on October 24, 2020. Josep Maria Bartomeu Reportedly Frustrates Lionel Messi Once Again, Asks Barcelona Captain to Accept Another Pay Cut.

Ronald Koeman spoke about the squad and said that this he is very happy with the squad and that they have tried to improve. “I’m happy with the squad we have. We have tried to improve. With some things, we've done that, and others we haven't, but that's also partly due to the club's financial situation. We have to accept it and work hard,” he insisted. He also said that for this kind of players 4-3-2-1 is the best formation to go with.

Goalkeepers: Ter Stegen, Neto, Pena, Tenas.

Defenders: Dest, Pique, Araujo, Lenglet, Alba, Umtiti, Firpo, Mingueza.

Midfielders: Busquets, Alena, Pjanic, Puig, Fernandes, Roberto, De Jong, Ilaix.

Attack: Griezmann, Braithwaite, Messi, Dembele, Coutinho, Pedri, Trincao, Fati, Konrad.

The most exciting match will be between Juventus and Barcelona where Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo would be clashing against each other. The teams will take on each other on October 29, 2020, at the Allianz Training Center.

