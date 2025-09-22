Mumbai, September 22: FC Barcelona climbed to second place in La Liga on Sunday with a 3-0 home win over Getafe. Playing at the 6,000-capacity Johan Cruyff Stadium for the second time in a week, Hansi Flick's side dominated throughout. Ferran Torres struck twice, set up by Marcus Rashford and Dani Olmo, before Olmo added the third in the 62nd minute from another Rashford assist. Getafe, with only 28 percent possession, rarely threatened. Real Madrid 2–0 Espanyol, La Liga 2025–26: Kylian Mbappe and Eder Militao Score As Los Blancos Make It Five Wins From Five Matches (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Atletico Madrid fell further behind in the title race after a 1-1 draw away to Mallorca, leaving them nine points off leaders Real Madrid and seven behind Barca. Mallorca goalkeeper Leo Roman saved a Julian Alvarez penalty and made several key stops before Conor Gallagher finally broke through in the 79th minute. Atletico, reduced to 10 men after Alexander Sorloth's red card, were denied victory when Vedat Muriqi equalized six minutes from time.

Elsewhere, Rayo Vallecano and Celta Vigo drew 1-1, with Borja Iglesias giving Celta the lead before Jorge de Frutos leveled. Elche continued their strong start after promotion, beating Real Oviedo 1-0 through an Andre Silva strike that lifted them to fifth place.

On Saturday, Real Madrid made it five wins from five with a 2-0 victory at home to Espanyol. Eder Militao opened with a long-range strike, and Kylian Mbappe doubled the lead early in the second half. Osasuna led at Villarreal through Ante Budimir's penalty despite going down to 10 men when Valentin Rosier was sent off in the 39th minute. La Liga 2025–26: Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Fermin Lopez Score Braces As Barcelona Hit Six Past Valencia (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Georges Mikautadze equalized before Villarreal claimed victory via a late deflection off Pape Gueye. Athletic Bilbao's Dani Vivian was sent off in the 60th minute of their defeat at Valencia, where Baptiste Santamaria and Hugo Duro scored for the hosts.

Sevilla won 2-1 away to Alaves with goals from Ruben Vargas and Alexis Sanchez, while Levante cruised to a 4-0 win at Girona after the home side had Axel Witsel and Victor Reis dismissed. Etta Eyong, Carlos Alvarez, Ivan Romero and Koyalipou were all on target. On Friday, Betis defeated Real Sociedad 3-1 thanks to goals from Cucho Hernandez, Pablo Fornals and an Alex Remiro own goal.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 22, 2025 10:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).