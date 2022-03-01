After a busy winter transfer window, Barcelona are reportedly on the verge of pulling off a deal to sign Franck Kessie. The AC Milan midfielder would have his contract at San Siro expire at the end of this season after which, he would be a free agent. According to several reports, Barcelona are well-ahead of other interested clubs in securing the services of the Ivorian central midfielder in the summer transfer window ahead of the new season. Ousmane Dembele Transfer News Latest Update: Barcelona President Joan Laporta Wants Frenchman To Renew His Contract

Reports have claimed that Kessie has turned down the offer of a new contract at AC Milan. With him in the team, Barcelona would have a lot of added experience and depth in their midfield. The 25-year old joined AC Milan permanently from Atalanta and has represented the Rossoneri for a combined total of 163 times. finding the back of the net 34 times.

Barcelona have witnessed a drastic improvement in their performance, with new winter signings making an impact. Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, who terminated his Arsenal contract to join the Catalan giants in January, has been one of those catalysts for change, scoring five goals in six games so far, including a hat-trick. Barcelona are currently fourth on the La Liga 2021-22 points table and have secured passage into the Round of 16 in the UEFA Europa League after defeating Napoli. They next face Galatasaray in European competition on March 11.

