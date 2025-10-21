UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Barcelona will be looking to bounce back in the UEFA Champions League when they host Olympiacos in their latest fixture in the competition. The Catalonians opened their account with a win over Newcastle United but lost out to defending champions Paris Saint-Germain in their last European tie, a game they played well. Hansi Flick, being a hard task master, will want his squad to rise up to the challenge at hand. Olympiacos are yet to win a game in Europe this term, having drawn against Pafos and lost out to Arsenal. This is a crunch tie for them as they look for improvements. Barcelona versus Olympiacos will be telecast on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the JioHotstar app from 10:15 PM IST. Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in Barcelona vs Olympiacos UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Match? Here’s the Possibility of Spanish Star Featuring in Starting XI.

Robert Lewandowski, Dani Olmo, Gavi, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, and Joan Garcia are the players missing out for Barcelona in this game. Lamine Yamal is back and will start on the left wing with Marcus Rashford on the other flank. Fermin Lopez is the likely pick for the false striker role for the hosts. Frenkie de Jong and Marc Casado will look to set up play in midfield, with the former in the more defensive role.

Nikos Botis, Remy Cabella, Ruben Vezo, Yusuf Yazici, Gustavo Mancha, and Konstantinos Angelakis are not part of the matchday squad for Olympiacos due to fitness issues. Konstantinos Tzolakis in goal should expect a busy day at work, considering they play a brilliant attacking side. Lorenzo Pirola, in defence is a key player for the team and his aerial abilities make him special. Chiquinho will feature as the no 10 for the visitors, supporting striker Ayoub El Kaabi. Barcelona 1-2 PSG UEFA Champions League 2025–26: Senny Mayulu, Goncalo Ramos Score As Defending Champions Earn Narrow Win Over Blaugrana.

Barcelona vs Olympiacos UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Match Details

Match Barcelona vs Olympiacos Date Tuesday, October 21 Time 10:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Estadi Olímpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten (Live Telecast), Sony Liv (Live Streaming)

When is Barcelona vs Olympiacos, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Barcelona will take on Olympiacos in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 on Wednesday, October 22. The Barcelona vs Olympiacos UCL 2025-26 match will be played at the Estadi Olímpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona and it will start at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Olympiacos, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2025–26 season. Fans in India can watch Barcelona vs Olympiacos live telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channel. For the Barcelona vs Olympiacos online viewing option, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Barcelona vs Olympiacos UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Barcelona vs Olympiacos UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Barcelona will dominate this game from the onset and should race to a 3-0 victory here.

