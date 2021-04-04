Barcelona are set to welcome back Gerard Pique after his long injury lay-off. The veteran defender has been plagued with injuries this season and picked the most recent knock during the Copa del Rey semi-final come-back against Sevilla last month. However, the world cup winner is back in training and could soon be included in the matchday set up according to manager Ronald Koeman. Barcelona Defender Returns to Individual Training Ahead of Potential Return.

Gerard Pique has been out of action since spraining his knee in early March against Sevilla just after returning from a previous knee issue which kept him out for three months. The 34-year-old returned to individual training ahead of the international break and has recently started training with the team and a call on his availability for the next fixture will be taken by Ronald Koeman. Barcelona vs Real Valladolid Clash in La Liga Could Be Postponed After COVID-19 Outbreak.

In a pre-match conference ahead of the Real Valladolid clash, the Barcelona boss added that both Gerard Pique and Sergi Roberto have been training well with the group. ‘Pique and Sergi Roberto are training with the team, they have improved a lot. I will decide tomorrow whether they will join the squad or not,’ said Ronald Koeman.

If added to the squad for the game against Valladolid, Ronald Koeman could give the duo a run-out in the game, to check their match fitness ahead of the El Clasico next week. Barcelona and Real Madrid face each other in Madrid as both teams currently trail Atletico and defeat could see the loser lose further ground in the title race.

With 10 games to play in the season, Atletico Madrid are three points clear at the top of the La Liga table on 66 points. Real Madrid, having played a game more are on 63 points while Barcelona occupy the third spot with 62 points.

