Barcelona’s next fixture in La Liga 2020-21 against Real Valladolid is in danger of being postponed after a sudden increase in the rise of positive COVID-19 cases in the Valladolid camp. At the moment, club football is on a temporary halt due to the international break and an official statement regarding this clash can be taken a few days ahead of the scheduled time by the proper authorities. La Liga Label Lionel Messi As the 'GOAT' After Barcelona Skipper's Sensational Display Against Real Sociedad.

Real Valladolid have reported a number of positive COVID-19 cases throughout this week. Roberto Jimenez was the first player from Blanquivioletas’ to return a positive diagnosis on (March 23). Following this, the club suspended its training the next day according to the protocols set place by La Liga.

The first team was scheduled to return to training on Thursday (March 25) but it was also postponed after three other members tested positive for the virus. The club in a statement said that the remaining staff and players will undergo further testing to rule out any more cases and are likely to resume training on Monday (March 29).

See Statement

Barcelona vs Real Valladolid clash was scheduled to be played on April 5, 2021, at the Nou Camp after the international break. However, the fixture could be postponed as a precautionary measure as according to multiple reports as many as seven players from Sergio González’s team have tested positive for the virus.

Both teams are on a contrasting run of form at the moment as with five wins on the bounce, Ronald Koeman’s team have reignited their title charge and are four points behind Atletico Madrid. Meanwhile, Valladolid have won just one game in five and are four points above the drop zone.

