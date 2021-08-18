Indian outfits Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will begin their campaign in AFC Cup 2021 as the two teams face each other in Group D of the competition. The Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan clash will be played at the Maldives National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives on August 18, 2021 (Wednesday). Meanwhile, fans searching for Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, AFC Cup 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. ATK Mohun Bagan Head to Maldives Ahead of AFC Cup Campaign.

Bengaluru FC booked their place in the Group stage of AFC Cup 2021 after win over Maldives’ Club Eagles in a playoff match, a place they secured after a third-place finish in ISL 2019-20 campaign. Meanwhile, ATK Mohun Bagan qualified for the group stage of the second-tier Asian club competition after Mohun Bagan's 2019-20 I-League title triumph. The teams are placed alongside Bashundhara Kings (Bangladesh) and Maziya S&RC (Maldives) in Group D.

When Is Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan AFC Cup 2021 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan clash in AFC Cup 2021 will be played at the Maldives National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives on August 18, 2021 (Wednesday). The match has a scheduled start time of 04:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan AFC Cup 2021 Match?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of AFC Cup 2021 in India and will telecast the game on their channels. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports 3 SD/HD TV channels to watch the Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan game in English commentary while Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD will telecast the game in Hindi.

How To Get Live Online Streaming Of Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan AFC Cup 2021 Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the OTT platform of Star Sports will provide the live streaming of AFC Cup 2021 matches in India. So fans can tune into Disney+ Hotstar app or website to catch the live action of Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan on online platforms. JioTV is also likely to provide the streaming of the match for its users.

